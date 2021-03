Recognizing Implicit Bias is topic on March 26

Implicit bias is the unconscious attribution of particular traits to a member of a certain social group. How can we recognize these hidden biases in our daily lives?

Menlo Park Library staff will discuss the issue with Dr. Jamillah Moore, President of Cañada College and researcher in the field of intercultural communication, on Friday, March 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.