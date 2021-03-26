Artist Tara de la Garza hosts exhibit opening virtually on March 27

While Menlo Park-based artist Tara de la Garza has been enjoying the opportunity to see art all over the world during this time of Covid, she has been missing the social aspects of gallery openings. The chance encounters, waiting awkwardly next to someone to try and speak to them, the people that you potentially need to avoid, smiling ’til your face hurts, ignoring your favorite people because you know they will forgive you while you try and schmooze.

She thinks she has found a good online proxy in the new app Topia. “You can populate the space with your artwork and videos, and when people visit they can chat with each other,” she says.

To take part virtually in the opening of her latest show on Saturday, March 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, register online. Please use a Chrome browser.

This exhibition showcases her body of work created during Covid, including monumental sculptures and light installations.