Gary Riekes has passed away

Here is the statement posted to the Riekes website:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Gary Riekes passed away recently at his home. His passing was unexpected and the cause was unknown. We look forward to planning a time when we can gather together, and celebrate his incredible life and impact on us all.

“Gary has always said that the Riekes Center is bigger than himself and his biggest dream was for it to live on in perpetuity. Though we did not plan for such a sudden organizational shift to occur, we feel very confident that together we will make the Riekes Center continue into the future and fulfill all of Gary’s dreams.

“This is a sad time, but Gary believed more than anything that love should prevail. Take a moment today to call a friend, hug a family member, sing your favorite song, or smell the gardenias in honor of a truly great man.”

InMenlo file photo of Gary with Jefferson Medal (c) 2016