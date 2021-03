Robert Buelteman on-site at Art Ventures Gallery on March 27

On March 27, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm meet the artist Robert Buelteman, outside at Art Ventures Gallery. He’ll share his story of Stanford’s Jasper Ridge at 2:00 pm. Refreshments will be served.

Robert will also appear at the gallery on April 14, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm when he will talk about the evolution of his unique camera-less photographs.

Art Ventures Gallery is located 888 Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park.