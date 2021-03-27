Community invited to attend Rotary Connects event on March 31

This year the Rotary Club of Menlo Park in coordination with its foundation (501(c)3) will be distributing their annual grants to 10 non-profits that serve youth and families with a focus on the impact of COVID-19. The virtual event, Rotary Connects, will take place Wednesday March 31, from 12:30-1:30 pm. The wider community is invited to attend; register online.

During the event the 10 non-profits that are receiving grants will have an opportunity to share their vision for the year. They are: StarVista, Ecumenical Hunger Program, Ravenswood Education Foundation, Ravenswood Family Health Network, Nuestra Casa de East Palo Alto, Menlo College, Eastside Preparatory School, Menlo-Atherton High School/Student Support Services, LifeMoves, Onyxx Village Connection/via Streetcode Academy.