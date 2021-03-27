Spotted: One very, very tiny house tucked in a tree
On a morning walk, Laura Daschbach Pitchford spotted this tiny house built into a large oak tree on Tuscaloosa Avenue in Atherton.
LaTonya L Boyd March 27, 2021 at 10:32 pm
So cute