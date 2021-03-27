Spotted: One very, very tiny house tucked in a tree

by Linda Hubbard on March 27, 2021

On a morning walk, Laura Daschbach Pitchford spotted this tiny house built into a large oak tree on Tuscaloosa Avenue in Atherton.

LaTonya L Boyd March 27, 2021 at 10:32 pm

So cute

