Menlo Park’s virtual egg hunt takes place on April 2

Enjoy a festive evening of stories, crafts and a take-home egg hunt that you can set up in your own hoe on Friday, April 2, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm.

Register online.

Craft and egg hunt kits will be available to pickup between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, Wednesday, March 31 at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium parking lot and at the Menlo Park Senior Center. No appointment required.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2021