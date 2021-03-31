Local options for Easter take out and dining

Dining or ordering take out is a great way to support local restaurants. Here’s a round up of what they’re offering for Easter. Don’t see your favorite listed? Give them a call to see what they’re offering.

Bacchus Group (Village Bakery and The Village Pub)

The Village Pub is offering a special three-course menu at brunch for $85. The regular menu will be available for dinner service.

The Village Bakery will offer its regular menus with a few additions. For brunch, Eggs Benedict with Soft-Poached Eggs, Prosciutto, Spring Peas, and Meyer Lemon Hollandaise Sauce ($18). For dinner, Roasted Leg of Lamb with Grilled Asparagus, Crispy Potatoes, and Natural Jus ($36).

The adjacent bakery is filled with a ton of Easter-inspired treats such as breakable candy-filled chocolate bunnies and eggs, petite carrot cakes, sugar cookies, hot chocolate bombs, handcrafted chocolates, chocolate bars, and cookie kits.

Bistro Vida

Offering both brunch (11:00 am 2:00 pm) and dinner (5:00 to 8:00 pm) on Sunday, April 4.

British Bankers Club

The BBC offers brunch from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm both Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4. View the menu online.

Camper

An Easter Brunch Box ($90 package for four guests) is available for pick up Saturday, April 3 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm

Easter Dinner ($200 package for four guests) is served ready to eat. Slow roasted leg of lamb is the main course. Available for pick up Sunday, April 4, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.

Flea Street Cafe

Bake at home Cinnamon Buns and Biscuits to Go. Pick up Saturday, April 3 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Call to order: (650) 854-1226.

Left Bank

On Sunday, April 4, from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm, the full, regular Brunch menu and a Spring inspired Brunch addition of Lobster Florentine Benedict.

All day, the full, regular menu and Spring inspired Easter tasting menu (four courses for $75)

Madera/Rosewood Sand Hill

Three-course prix fixe menu focused on local ingredients and springtime California fare. Indoor and outdoor seating is available for brunch and dinner. Seating is limited. $125 for adults; $65 for children under 12 years

Oak + Violet/Park James Hotel

The restaurant is kicking off its return to Sunday Brunch with Easter Sunday Brunch on April 4. The new spring menu, created by Chef Simona, will be available ala carte and will feature a few Easter surprises. Easter Brunch hours are 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Live jazz will be playing from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Photo of Easter Norbert, Ladera’s resident dino, by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021