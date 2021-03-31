Welcome to Spring is theme of April exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery

Welcome to Spring — watercolor paintings by award-winning artist Yvonne Newhouse — is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in April. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Yvonne will be at the gallery on April 1 and 14, as well as by appointment.

The exhibit features reference photos taken during spring at Filoli. Also included are works from her plein air adventures — a newfound delight. During these Covid times, Yvonne has discovered that getting outside to paint keeps her brushes wet and her heart happy. The Peninsula provides many wonderful springtime vistas, and she has enjoyed the challenges and rewards of learning to capture the light under changing conditions.

The works presented in the show are painted in traditional watercolor style, layering transparent watercolors wet into wet to build excitement while reserving the contrasting lights. Also included is a tone poem series done in this style.

The Portola Art Gallery is located in the Allied Arts Guild at 75 Arbor Road. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Optimism (20×28″, watercolor on paper) is one of the featured artworks in Yvonne Newhouse’s April exhibit “Welcome to Spring” at the Portola Art Gallery.