Menlo Park teen puts stimulus check to good use – helping others

Recently, Menlo Park teenager Thomas H. (pictured above, far right) delivered 100 lunch and hygiene kits to the homeless shelter Julian Street Inn in San Jose. He also hand delivered some directly to homeless individuals he saw in local parks and on local streets.

“It was a meaningful and valuable day for our whole family — all organized, procured and managed by Thomas,” emails his mother, Jennifer Min. “He ordered all of the supplies, researched local restaurants and homeless services, and reached out to Asian Box and LifeMoves to coordinate everything — and then put the rest of us to work!”

“Amidst COVID-19, I wanted to use the economic stimulus payment I mistakenly received to give back to the people who truly need it,” explains Thomas. “Instead of donating, I wanted to use the funds to take a more active role in giving back.

“There is a difference between active and passive donations. By taking an active role in giving back, you learn more and can see the impact you’re making. After the success of this first one, I hope to make this a recurring project, and hope to inspire others to do the same.”

Photos courtesy of Thomas’s family