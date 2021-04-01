San Mateo County residents age 50 and older eligible for vaccine; Sign up for updates

The County of San Mateo today opened eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents age 50 and older. The County aligns with the State’s eligibility tiers.

Vaccine supply remains limited, and the County continues to focus on vaccinating eligible individuals at local community clinics and residents in lower-income and harder to reach neighborhoods.

Residents should check with their primary care provider and pharmacies for appointments.

All residents regardless of current eligibility can sign up for the County’s notification tool to receive updates about the County’s vaccine rollout.

The County notification tool is available in Spanish, Chinese simplified and traditional, and Tagalog. Through Google translate, the form is also available in multiple other languages.

Residents should also sign up for the state’s MyTurn tool, which is expected to offer online appointment scheduling on the Peninsula in the coming weeks.