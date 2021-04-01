Woodside’s First Friday features Rhonel Roberts on April 2

The Woodside Arts & Culture Committee next First Friday on April 2 features a presentation by Rhonel Roberts, “An African American Artist’s Experience.”

“Growing up in the small town of Stockton in 1950’s & 60’s, there were not a lot of mentors for me,” writes Rhonel. “I explored my artistic motivations in schools and eventually this led to pursuing art as a business. My focus this year in celebrating Black History Month was my own journey. I’d like to share a bit more about my personal upbringing and the influences that encouraged me to become an artist.”

The presentation starts at 7:00 pm via Zoom with an opportunity for questions via Chat, ending at 8:00 pm. ZOOM ID: 334 281 4779 Password: art

Register online.