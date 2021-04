Spotted: Spring mustard for as far as the eye can see

Writes Atherton resident Matt McWright: “There’s no better time than right now for capturing the glory of our area as spring unfurls its colors. If you drive east on Sand Hill heading up the hill before dropping back down to 280, you see this image these days of a fence being happily submerged by a rising tide of yellow.”

Photo by Matt McWright (c) 2021