Family Easter basket flowers continue thanks to Menlo Botanica

Starting around 2000 (if not earlier!), Jeff and Craig, owners of J Floral Art, would fill a wooden Easter basket with brightly colored flowers which I would give to my mother until her death in 2003. I continued the tradition with Craig always proclaiming “There’s the basket!” when I would drop it off.

It was filled one last time in 2020 just before Jeff and Craig closed the shop and retired to Rancho Mirage.

So, for the tradition to continue I needed a new florist. I’d purchased a wonderful little Christmas tree from Menlo Botanica, located in the Allied Arts, this past December, so that is where the wooden basket was taken earlier this week.

It was picked up yesterday—so pleased with the results. Happy Easter! Happy spring!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021