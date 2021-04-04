Local churches begin to re-open this Easter Sunday

Trinity Church in Menlo Park was added to the list of local churches offering a combination of indoor, outdoor and/or live streamed worship this Easter Sunday. Participants, limited to 60 people maximum, were required to register in advance, check in once on parish grounds, wear masks at all times, bring their own chairs, and stay in their own family group at least six feet apart from others.

Interim rector The Rev. Dr. Rob Voyle, who has been at Trinity just a short time, welcomed parishioners saying “I’ve seen your faces via Zoom but now they’re all covered up!”

While a few churches — Nativity and St. Raymond — have been conducting worship services, for some time, others continue to offer services online only.

Photo by Haydi Sowerwine (c) 2021