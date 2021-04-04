Photographer Frances Freyberg makes yet another visit to Filoli

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg continues to capture the spring beauty at Filoli. Following her look at what was blooming in late winter and then capturing the tulips, we showcase here some of the other blooms now on display.

Here are some upcoming Filoli events:

Through May 25, the exhibition Stories of Resilience, tells stories of the individuals and identity groups who overcame injustices or were historically excluded from performing at or working at Filoli.

You will be treated to warm pots of tea, delicious treats served in tiered displays, and the privacy of a dedicated outdoor space this Mother’s Day weekend. Space is limited for this special Mother’s Day Weekend experience. Available for groups of 8 or more guests only.

Members can access the Garden an hour before everyone else on weekends through May 30. Choose your weekend morning.

Enjoy Filoli from home via these web-based resources.

Filoli is open daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Reserve online.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2021