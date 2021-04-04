Spotted: Big dino, little Easter basket
The big dinosaur on Sharon Road in Menlo Park is carrying one tiny basket this Easter. We ran into the homeowners who apologized for his droopy rabbit ears.
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021
