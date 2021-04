Garden Talk: Success with tomatoes on April 7

Would you like to grow your own tomatoes—or have more success with the ones you are already growing?

In a Menlo Park Library program, experts will share their thoughts on starting and caring for tomato plants to get the best harvest on Wednesday, April 7 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Register online.

Menlo Park Library’s Garden Talk series takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.