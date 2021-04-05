Julie Lythcott-Haims talks about how to be an adult on April 6

by Contributed Content on April 5, 2021

New York Times bestselling author is returning to Kepler’s (virtually) in conversation with Adam Smiley Poswolsky on Tuesday, April 6, at 6:00 pm. Register online.

They’ll be discoing Julie’s new book Your Turn: How to Be an Adult on its first day in print.

This is a book aimed not just at newly emerging adults, but written lovingly for anyone who, says the beloved former Stanford Dean and bestselling author, “feels under-baked as an adult.” Sometimes, isn’t that all of us?

With all the authenticity of her celebrated memoir Real American, and all of the practical, no-nonsense guidance that defined the anti-helicopter parenting manifesto How to Raise an Adult, Julie now turns her lens on the process of adulting itself. Julie joins us in-conversation with millennial workplace expert, author and speaker Adam Smiley Poswolsky, author of The Quarter Life Breakthrough and the forthcoming Friendship in the Age of Loneliness.

Together, they offer wisdom, a lot of laughter, and a dash of clarity to the ever-present problem of adulthood. How do you build a good life?

Photo by Linda A. Cicero/Stanford News Service

