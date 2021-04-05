Pulgas Water Temple is now open Monday through Friday

After being closed due to the pandemic, the Pulgas Water Temple (56 Cañada Rd.) is once again open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm.

Designed by architect William G. Merchant, it was erected by the San Francisco Water Department to commemorate the 1934 completion of the Hetch Hetchy Aqueduct and is located at the aqueduct’s terminus.

Originally water flowed through a vault under the temple itself, but new requirements for treatment require it to be diverted to a plant nearby. We recall the flowing water was an exciting spectacle to see during our youth.

It is still a pleasant stroll as InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg captured on a recent visit.

Photo by Frances Freyberg (c) 2021