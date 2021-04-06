Anna Eshoo is holding Telephone Town Hall meeting on April 7

Emails Congresswoman Eshoo: I’ll be holding a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Wednesday evening, April 7 at 6:45 pm, to discuss COVID-19 and what I’m doing in Congress to address the public health and economic crises. Register online.

“I’ll be joined by Dr. David A. Relman, the Thomas C. and Joan M. Merigan Professor in Medicine, Professor of Microbiology & Immunology, and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. He is also Chief of Infectious Diseases at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System in Palo Alto, California.

“During these challenging times it’s especially important for me to stay in close contact with my constituents to answer the many questions you may have. I hope you’ll join us.”