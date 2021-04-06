New Community Church is offering The Marriage Course for local couples

In a season where relationships have been under ongoing pandemic-related stress, New Community Church is offering an enrichment course for people who are married or in long-term relationships.

The course begins on Tuesday, April 13, and meets for seven Tuesday evenings over Zoom from 7:00-9:00 pm through May 25, 2021. This course is for local couples who would like to build strong foundations, learn to communicate more effectively, and resolve differences well. The program is based on The Marriage Course created by Alpha International©.

Couples will watch videos of coaches and experts sharing how to communicate more effectively, understand each other’s needs, resolve conflict, recognize how upbringing affects your relationship, and develop greater sexual intimacy. The group will also watch couples from around the world share insights and challenges they have experienced. Each participating couple will have time for guided, confidential conversation and is invited to an optional group discussion time.

The Marriage Course is helpful to couples in all stages of their relationships, and has been valuable for both couples struggling relationally and those who find themselves in a good place. One couple who completed the course said it “improved our marriage and gave us hope!” Another said: “we liked having a dedicated night for us. It was nice to do with a group of people but also have privacy to deal with the issues one-on-one.”

The cost is $25 per couple, which includes materials, and scholarships are available. More information and a link to register can be found online.

New Community Church opened in August 2018 and is located at the corner of Middle and Arbor Avenues in Menlo Park.