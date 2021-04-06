STEAM Class on Baby Beasts set for April 8

Ready to run or just cracking out of an egg, ready or not, here they come. Baby animals emerge in different ways. Educators from Happy Hollow Park and Zoo will teach students in grades 1-4 about the patterns of behavior that help animal offspring survive on Thursday, April 8, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Topics include:

• Parent and offspring patterns of behavior to help offspring survive

• Young plants and animals are similar, but not exactly like their parents

• Vocabulary: Offspring/Predator/Nocturnal

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.