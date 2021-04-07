Kori Shaw brings artists together at Swirl Works within the Allied Arts Guild

That someone who is a mechanical engineer by training has opened a place for creating art is not surprising to Atherton resident Kori Shaw (pictured far right above and below), who is founder of Swirl Works at the Allied Arts Guild in Menlo Park.

“I’ve always been somewhat of a maker,” she says. “I love making, creating and learning. When I found out this space was available, I thought it was perfect for creating community and shared experiences.”

Kori offered some workshops last fall but officially opened in February. Beginning in mid-April, they will be set in the garden courtyard at the back of Allied Arts near the barn. A list of what’s being offered and the artisans giving the workshops is available on the Swirl Works website.

“Supporting artists and giving them a platform to share their knowledge was part of the original mission of the Allied Arts,” Kori says. “In that regard, this is the perfect place to be.”

She emphasizes that it’s ok not to be perfect but rather the intent is to enjoy learning and the process of creating.

“Because our launch coincided with COVID-19, it’s also a kind healing space,” she says. “People can come here and exhale and just enjoy be outdoors with others.”

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021