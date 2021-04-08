Perspectives is theme of new exhibit at The Main Gallery

Understanding another’s perspective whether through conversation, media, or a work of art enables us to view the world through a wider lens. The Main Gallery’s new show, Perspectives, honors the opportunity for artists to share their perspectives with you. It runs through May 16.

James Lee is the featured artist. He presents the Cabo Verde Series, with each image named after one of the Cabo Verde islands, including uninhabited Santa Luzia, as a nonspecific visual tribute. The 12″ x 12-1/2″ images are predominantly acrylic, together with photographs, dry media and various collage elements.

The Cabo Verde islands, lying off the west coast of Africa, were discovered by the Portuguese around 1463 and are known for their lyrical, narrative style known as morna, part of a strong musical and literary tradition.

Located at 883 Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park, The Main Gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.