Gorgeous sky early this morning viewed from the Dish

by Linda Hubbard on April 9, 2021

Walking the Dish was made more pleasant early this morning by a painterly sky—just spectacular! This photo was taken at 7:30 am about 45 minutes after sunrise.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search