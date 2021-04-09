Spotted: Old Dodge truck turning out pizza at Zott’s

by Linda Hubbard on April 9, 2021

We hadn’t been out to the Alpine Inn aka Zott’s for a couple of months and made a spur of the moment to head there around 5:00 yesterday afternoon. The place was jumping but we did manage to get seated right away. By the time we left around the 6:00, there was a wait to get in.

That it’s such a popular spot isn’t surprising. Beautiful setting, good food, efficient service make for a great experience.

The menu has tons of options but we favor the pizza prepared in an old Dodge truck turned into a pizza oven. Delicious!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

