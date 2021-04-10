Discover books that are worth reading on Wednesday, April 14

Need some reading ideas? Want to know what’s new at your library? The friendly Menlo Park librarians are here to help on Wednesday, April 14 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

Library Choice is a monthly program that makes Menlo Park resources and librarians more accessible to our community. The library is open for curbside pickup, but the librarians miss being able to chat with you about books. After months of only phone and email contact, they’re brimming with book recommendations!

Whether you’re looking for a new read, or just want to stop by (virtually) to see what’s new, we can’t wait to see you. Let’s talk about some great reads.

Library Choice happens on the 2nd Wednesday evening of each month.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2011