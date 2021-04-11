Jim Caldwell talks about the brilliance of Johannes Vermeer on April 15

Emails Woodside-based artist Jim Caldwell: “Johannes Vermeer lived in the Golden Age of the Dutch 17th Century. In the 20 years of his painting career, he produced only about 40 paintings, but at least eight of them are now considered to be Masterworks of universal importance, and the Girl with the Pearl Earring is called the Dutch Mona Lisa.

“Vermeer worked with a limited range of subjects to create simple, powerful, peaceful compositions filled with brilliant light, and beautiful vibrant colors in stunning detail. I will tell you about 21 of Vermeer’s best paintings, with 64 unforgettable images.”

This presentation pm Thursday, April 15 at 5:00 pm will be Zoom hosted by the Pacific Art League of Palo Alto. It is only $20 (plus fee) which goes to supporting PAL programs. Register online.