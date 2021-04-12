Let’s Talk Movies: The Farewell is discussed on April 15

The Menlo Park Library staff love more than just books — they’re movie-lovers, too! Watch a movie on Kanopy—a streaming service that is free for Menlo Park residents with your library card — and then join us to talk about how much you love (or really don’t love) it!

This month, we will talk about The Farewell, written and directed by Lulu Wang, and based in part upon her life experiences. The discussion takes place on Thursday, April 15 at 5:30 pm. Register online.

In this funny, heartfelt story, Billi’s (Awkwafina) family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch—the only person that doesn’t know she only has a few weeks to live.