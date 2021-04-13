Menlo Park Community Campus town hall meet set for April 15

Join the City of Menlo Park from 6:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, April 15, for a community town hall meeting to discuss updates for the Menlo Park Community Campus project.

Take a virtual tour of the proposed facility

Hear about the upcoming construction activities and schedule

Learn about interim services – what will be offered where – including afterschool child care, senior services and recreation programs

Ask your questions

You can access the town hall and learn more at menlopark.org/communitycampus.

On December 16, 2019, Facebook submitted its proposal for exploring the funding and development of a new multi-generational facility to incorporate the current Onetta Harris Community Center, Menlo Park Senior Center, Belle Haven Youth Center (child care), Belle Haven Pool and branch library.

On January 12, 2021, the City Council approved the architectural control, use permit, funding and improvements agreement for the Menlo Park Community Campus project located at 100-110 Terminal Avenue. The City Council requested further review of several design elements of the proposed pool area. Those items were discussed on January 26, and February 1. The City Council approved the pool design elements on February 1.