Ann-Marie Meacham leads M-A’s Foundation for the Future through pandemic and beyond

by Linda Hubbard on April 15, 2021

When Ann-Marie Meacham became Executive Director of M-A’s Foundation for the Future in May 2019, she didn’t know what countries across the globe would find out seven months later: The world was on the brink of a worldwide pandemic. The upshot, she says: “We all sort of missed a year.”

What she didn’t miss was what she characterizes as “an amazing community — welcoming, kind and committed.”

Founded just shy of 30 years ago, the goal of Foundation for the Future is to provide a better educational experience for every M–A student by funding: smaller class sizes;  expanded course offerings professional development for  teachers, college and career prep; and essential programs and services. The fundraising goal for this school year is $2.5 million.

“There’s an amazing collaboration between parents, the administration, the community and teachers,” Ann-Marie says. “I’ve never seen anything like it. There’s a large group of supporters who don’t even have kids at M-A.”

With students returning to campus, Ann-Marie foresees the next challenge will be rebuilding the community that was evident pre-pandemic. “With the kind of support we’ve experienced in the past, I know that will be something we can do.”

Learn more about M-A’s Foundation for the Future and how you can donate online.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021

