Appointments filling fast for New Community Church blood drive on April 17

New Community Church (1100 Middle Ave., Menlo Park) works with Vitalant (formerly Blood Centers of the Pacific), a national nonprofit organization providing safe blood and blood products to over 40 hospitals in the Bay Area and Northern California. The next blood drive is Saturday, April 16 and appointments are filling up fast. Sign to donate online.

Anyone age 16+ in good health can donate. There is no upper age limit.

The church is asking that everyone arrive for their appointment on time, and please do wear a mask. Donation stations will have plenty of space between them, and San Mateo County Health Department guidelines for social distancing, hand hygiene, and disinfecting surfaces will be followed.

While the actual donation process only takes about 10 minutes, you should allow an hour for health history questionnaire, medical screening, and post-donation snacks.

On the day of your appointment, be sure to drink plenty of water and have a good meal prior to donating. Fill out the health history questionnaire online ahead of time before coming in for your appointment (must be completed the same day as blood donation).

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021