Dr. Darnise R. Williams is new Sequoia High School District superintendent

Dr. Darnise R. Williams will be the next superintendent of the Sequoia Union High School District beginning July 1, 2021.

“In Dr. Williams, we have selected a superintendent that shares the District’s values of ensuring that every single one of our students leaves our district ready to succeed in college, career, and adult life,” said Alan Sarver, President, Sequoia Union High School District. “Her combination of experience in curriculum and instruction, as well as, her equity-focused leadership, make her the ideal leader for the future of the Sequoia Union High School District.”

Dr. Williams brings to SUHSD extensive educational leadership experience, having advanced instructional priorities for a diverse population of students as a literacy coordinator, assistant principal, principal, principal supervisor, administrator of instruction, and senior-level administrator.

Prior to her appointment as superintendent, Dr. Williams led the Race and Equity Leadership Academy, a partnership between Los Angeles Unified School District and the University of Southern California. The Academy focuses on providing school principals and principal supervisors the tools to lead on racial equity effectively.

Dr. Williams earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

“I look forward to building a strong relationship with the Sequoia District community so that we may collaboratively work towards our shared goal of preparing our students for long-term success,” she said. “Ours will be a district that will continue building on the idea that equity, diversity, and inclusion are central to creating an environment where everyone thrives.”

The Sequoia Union High School District annually serves more than 8900 9th to 12th grade students through its four high schools (Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton, Sequoia, and Woodside), dependent charter school (East Palo Alto Academy), continuation high school (Redwood), Middle College (in collaboration with Cañada College) and other specialized programs and services.

