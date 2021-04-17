San Mateo County Parks extends hours, resumes services

San Mateo County Parks announced that park hours will be extended in coming weeks with many popular services resumed.

Rangers and Parks staff are counting on visitors to help keep these extended hours and reinstated services intact by following COVID-19 safety protocols which include maintaining at least six feet of distance from those not in one’s household. The upcoming changes are:

Drop-in picnic sites continue to be open.

Group picnic reservations are being accepted for May 1 through June 14 per California Department of Public Health outdoor gathering guidelines and modifications, including size of group, face coverings and social distancing.

Friday, April 16, park hours extended: 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Saturday, May 1, park hours extended: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Sunday, May 2, Bicycle Sunday resumes.

Monday, May 3, Fitzgerald Marine Reserve reopens with modifications, including face coverings and social distancing.

Friday, May 28, Memorial County Park family camping reopens (Reservations currently being accepted) with modifications, including face coverings and social distancing.

Photograph of San McDonald Park, part of the San Mateo County Park system, by Robb Most (c) 2021