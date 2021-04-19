It’s a wrap for Ann’s Coffee Shop in Menlo Park

Co-owner Nicki Poulus was spotted saying good-bye to customers this morning at Ann’s Coffee Shop, which is closing today after a 75-year run in Menlo Park. For the past 13 years, Nicki has run the restaurant with her son, George Paplos.

Around closing time Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs and City Council member Ray Mueller showed up to present Nicki with a proclamation of appreciation. She’s showing them a photo of the original owners in the photo below.

Ann Gilbert opened Ann’s Coffee in 1946. The first location was at 728 Santa Cruz Avenue (near where Ruby’s Livingdesign and Le Boulanger is today.) Around 1962, Menlo Florist owner Leigh Aldrich bought the building on the corner of Crane St., and Ann’s Coffee Shop relocated to 772 Santa Cruz Avenue. Another change in ownership occurred in 1992.

As long time customers can attest, much of the decor as well as the menu remained as it was in the ’50s.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Nicki to help her pay off her mortgage and enjoy a comfortable retirement.

Other Menlo mainstay’s include Cook’s Seafood, which has been in operation since 1928, and Round Table Pizza since 1959.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021