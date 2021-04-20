Marshmallow Towers is STEAM class set for April 22
Students in Grades K-3: Join the Menlo Park Library for a fun, creative science and engineering class from the Bay Area Discovery Museum on Thursday, April 22, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.
Who’s afraid of the big, bad windstorm? What happens when you wake up a grumpy troll?
Engage in the Think, Make, Try design process to investigate how to help keep a slumbering troll happy and hungry goats well-fed.
Round up your materials now! Go on a materials scavenger hunt.
