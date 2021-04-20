Marshmallow Towers is STEAM class set for April 22

by Contributed Content on April 20, 2021
Students in Grades K-3: Join the Menlo Park Library for a fun, creative science and engineering class from the Bay Area Discovery Museum on Thursday, April 22, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.

Who’s afraid of the big, bad windstorm? What happens when you wake up a grumpy troll?

Engage in the Think, Make, Try design process to investigate how to help keep a slumbering troll happy and hungry goats well-fed.

Round up your materials now! Go on a materials scavenger hunt.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search