Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style pairs books with brews on April 23

We invite you to join us for our latest virtual beer tasting on Friday, April 23, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Round up our list of selections, if you like—but whether or not you are tasting along, we think you’ll enjoy this physically-distanced but socially-close friendly gathering!

Nick, your host, is going to pair each of the beers with a reading selection—think of it as a hopped-up story time for grownups. Register online.

Join us right afterward for our “Book-ish Trivia” event! Sign up for this event and that one, and if you want to play along with us, sign up with our team, “A Tilting of the Wrist.”

The Beers

Delirium Tremens – Belgian Ale

Harviestoun Old Engine Oil – Porter

Hitachino Nest – White Ale

Stone – IPA (West Coast IPA)

Bare Bottle Juicy Couture – Hazy IPA

Can’t find these selections, or don’t care for them? Pick some of your favorites from each category, and tell us about them during the event!

This month’s beers are available at the Willows Market in Menlo Park.