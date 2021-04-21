SMC Open Spaces & Natural Places offers Earth Day program on April 22

Are local open spaces equally accessible to all communities and all income levels?

Join Thrive Alliance in discussing stewardship of the beautiful natural lands of San Mateo County and the challenges of providing equitable access and preservation on Thursday, April 22, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm. Hear from influential organizations about their public access goals, programs, and successes. Register online.

A leader from each organization will share their passion for our amazing local land as they address how they think about integrating equity and inclusion as well as areas for growth. Community discussion will follow as we celebrate planet earth.

Featuring the following organizations:

-Filoli Historic House and Garden- Alex Fernandez, Garden Manager

-Friends of Edgewood Natural Preserve- Peter Ingram, President

-Grassroots Ecology- Junko Bryant, Assistant Director

-Green Foothills

-Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District- Joshua Hugg, Governmental Affairs Specialist

-San Bruno Mountain Watch- Ariel Cherbowsky Corkidi , Director

-San Mateo Resource Conservation District

-SMC Parks Department- Hannah Ormshaw, Natural Resources Manager

-SMC Parks Foundation- Michele Beasley, Executive Director

-Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter

-Sequoia Audubon Society- Marshall Dinowitz, Board Member

Supported by Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District and Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE)

Photo of wildflowers on Windy Hill by Frances Freyberg (c) 2021