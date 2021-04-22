Cast of Tuck Everlasting will be at Café Zoë during Happy Hour on April 23



Here’s a way to break out of your pandemic funk: Longtime Café Zoë patron and Willows resident Samantha Belding (pictured below right) kept her passion for theatre alive during the pandemic by directing a production of the Broadway musical, Tuck Everlasting. Although unable to have a live audience, Sam was still able to stage the show and record the performance.

The talented cast of Tuck will reunite for an evening of songs at Café Zoë on Friday, April 23, from 5:30 until 7:30 pm, which coincides with Café’s Happy Hour. No tickets or reservations needed. The Café is located at 1929 Menalto Ave. in Menlo Park.

“Ever since I saw a local, student-directed production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee several years back, I’ve been wanting to direct a musical with a cast full of my talented and wonderful friends,” emailed Sam. “This project has really been six years in the making and something that I have been looking forward to working on for a very long time.

“Tuck Everlasting is my favorite musical and it has been such a privilege to bring it to life with my friends! When COVID hit, I was presented with many unexpected challenges, but it has been a valuable experience that has tested my flexibility and resilience. From hours of masked rehearsals outside on our driveway to vocal rehearsals over Zoom, this show ended up becoming a very fulfilling way to keep theatre alive during the quarantine.”

Read more about Tuck Everlasting and get tickets for its streamed performances on April 30, May 1 and 2.

Photo from the production courtesy of Samantha Belding (c) 2021; photo of Samantha Belding by Lisa Keating