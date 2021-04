Spotted: Birds fishing at Sandy Wool Lake

“There was a Great Egret standing on a log, then a Great Blue Heron flew in right next to the GE,” recounts Menlo Park based bird photographer Rick W. Morris.

“Then all of a sudden, the GBH snagged a big fish from the water, then a pelican jumped in to try to get the fish but the GBH was having none of that!

“It was quite the scene! And the entire time, the GE just sat there and watched.”

Photos by Rick W. Morris (c) 2021