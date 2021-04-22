Spotted: Norbert decked out for Earth Day
Norbert the Ladera dinosaur rarely disappoints when he’s decked out for holidays and seasonal events. And so it is true with his Earth Day outfit!
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021
