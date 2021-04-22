Wildflowers put on a show at Russian Ridge Preserve

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than visit a local open space preserve. That’s what InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most did a few days ago, hiking with camera in hand at Russian Ridge Preserve.

The 3,137-acre preserve is known for it’s spring wildflowers, primarily poppies and lupine.

Warmer days also mean native snakes become more active. According to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District: “Snakes are ectothermic (cold-blooded) and move between sun and shade to maintain a stable temperature. In northern California, snakes become dormant during the colder, winter months. This is not hibernation in the same sense that mammals like bears hibernate, but it is a slowing of physiological activity.”

Species commonly found in the wild lands of northern California include gopher snakes, racers, California king snakes, garter snakes, and the northern Pacific rattlesnake. Robb characterized the snake he photographed as “friendly guy.”

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021