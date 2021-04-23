Latest updates on COVID-19 from the County of San Mateo

COVID-19 Testing Remains Vital

Testing the public for COVID-19 is vital on two fronts: it alerts public health officials to outbreaks – allowing infected patients to begin treatment and isolation sooner – and can help ease restrictions if case rates continue to fall.

“Testing has been decreasing … as the public loses interest and yet testing remains important to understand the prevalence of the virus and prevent the spread – so again we want to reinforce the message that safe, easy, no cost testing is still widely available throughout San Mateo County,” said Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health.

Locations and appointments are available on the County testing website: https://www.smcgov.org/testing.

Move to Yellow Tier Possible May 4

San Mateo County remains in the second-most lenient category – orange – in the state’s four-tier color-coded blueprint for easing COVID-19-related restrictions.

The county could potentially move to the most lenient category – yellow – on May 4 if key metrics are met.

As of Monday, April 20, 2021, the county recorded 3.9 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 of the population with an adjusted case rate (based on testing) of 2.0. The county also recorded a 0.9 percent positivity rate over seven days and a 1.4 percent positivity rate in neighborhoods most heavily impacted by the virus.

Learn about the CDPH monitoring and tier assignment metrics here.