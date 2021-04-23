Learn how to cook Guamanian food on April 26

On Monday, April 26, Chef George Perez talks about the influences on Guam’s cuisine, as he demonstrates step-by-step how to make island-inspired meatballs in a creamy coconut milk gravy. The dish is a spin on a classic Guamanian dish of Tinaktak, which is ground beef in coconut milk with vegetables. Register online.

Cooking along? Download the recipe!

George Perez is chef at Yami Grill in Mountain View, the only restaurant on the Peninsula serving Guamanian food. Perez, who is from was Mongmong, Guam, went to culinary school in San Francisco after leaving a career in the tech field.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.