Menlo Park girl is treated to Smile Farm visit at Animal Assisted Happiness

The mission of Animal Assisted Happiness at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale is to enrich the lives of children with special needs, and they certainly did so recently.

Lucy, a 12-year-old Menlo Park resident who has been living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) since birth, was given a private tour of the Smile Farm by one of the AAH team members, Kira, supported by AAH volunteer and Atherton resident, Sofia.

Lucy met many of the residents, such as bunnies, ducks, chickens, doves, mini-horses, pigs, sheep and goats, but one in particular seemed to know just how to communicate with Lucy. A baby goat named Finn (pictured right) gave Lucy a gentle kiss. Two beautiful kids hanging out on a sunny April afternoon!

AAH is now mostly open with Covid protocols in place. A fundraiser for AAH, featuring a dinner for four from Evvia takes place on Sunday, May 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Get details online.

Photos by Jules Appleby (c) 2021