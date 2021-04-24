Djerassi Resident Artists Program offers free tours every Sunday through November

Djerassi Resident Artists Program has expanded its Hike Program and is now offering free, docent-led tours of the property every Sunday through the month of November. This is a unique opportunity for the public to experience the landscape at the Djerassi Program and the site-specific outdoor sculpture it has inspired.

Hikers will be led by volunteer docents on a journey to explore the 30+ sculptures and installations on the Djerassi Program grounds. The hike spans 2.5 miles with an elevation change of 300 feet over three hours.

Sunday Public Hikes are free of charge and take place every Sunday at 10:00 am, beginning May 9 through November 28, 2021. May hikes have sold out; the Summer and Fall hike registrations will open a few weeks before the start of each season.

Reservations for Public Hikes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each person can bring one guest, and there will be a maximum of 20 hikers on each excursion.

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most (c) 2019