Menlo Park Planning Commission to hold public hearing on 111 Independence Drive project on April 26

The Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the 111 Independence Drive project is now available online. Hard copies of the Final EIR are also available for curbside pickup from the Menlo Park Library.

The proposed project would redevelop the existing site with a 105 dwelling units and a 746 square foot café space. The project would utilize the zoning ordinance provisions for bonus level development, which allows for an increase in density, floor area ratio, and height in exchange for community amenities.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the Final EIR and all project actions (use permit, architectural control, below market rate housing agreement, and community amenities agreement) on Monday, April 26, at 7:00 pm via Zoom. View the agenda and meeting information.

The Planning Commission is the final reviewing body on the proposed project, unless the project is appealed or called up to the City Council for review.

If you have any questions, please contact Contract Principal Planner Payal Bhagat.