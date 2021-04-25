Gather is theme of 2021 Music@Menlo festival

Music@Menlo festival artists are returning to the Menlo School campus this summer for the 2021 festival, Gather. Music@Menlo will live stream nine concert performances over three weekends — July 16-August 1 — from its brand-new venue, the Spieker Center for the Arts.

In addition to these live broadcasts, the festival hopes to welcome a reduced-capacity, safely distanced audience to the Spieker Center, and to present these performances on the Menlo School campus lawn for those who prefer to attend outdoors.

Online performance tickets are now on sale , and can easily be upgraded to in-person tickets, state and county health guidelines permitting. All-Access Pass subscribers to online performances also get priority access for in-person tickets as they become available. Updates will be announced in early June.

Music@Menlo’s goal is to ensure the safety of its audience, artists, and staff, and allow everyone the opportunity to enjoy chamber music performances in the setting they feel most comfortable in.