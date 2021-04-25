Here’s your chance to give COVID-19 a good whack

by Linda Hubbard on April 25, 2021

Menlo Park native Elizabeth McCarthy is a nurse by profession who says “working through the pandemic has been the worst year in my life.” It’s not so much a complaint but rather a statement of fact.

With news of  vaccine development last fall, she started feeling a little bit of hope. “I began to think something good needs to come out of this,” she recalls. “People will celebrate the vaccines, and life getting back to normal.”

She drew on her love for piñatas and called on her artistic bent to make a pandemic piñata that “you could beat with a stick.”

She added a mean looking face to her design and then put flyers outside her Willows neighborhood home announcing their sale at $40 a piece, which covers the cost of her materials.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Elizabeth says. “It’s nice to think I’m part of people’s celebrations.”

To order a COVID-19 piñata, text her at 650-328-2083.

